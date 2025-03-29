Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AB High Yield ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,321,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period.

AB High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA HYFI opened at $36.83 on Friday. AB High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

