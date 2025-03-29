Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $30.69 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.39%.

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

