Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 139,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,125,000.

Shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

