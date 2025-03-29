Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 43,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 56.69%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

