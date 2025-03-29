Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,893 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of USO opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.58. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $84.58.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.