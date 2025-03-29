Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,384 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPS opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.