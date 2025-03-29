Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 15,591 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 137.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 422.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,252,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after buying an additional 3,438,410 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 55.0% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,643,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,463 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ LI opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 17th. HSBC set a $38.50 target price on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra Research raised shares of Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.73.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

