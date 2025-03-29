Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 222 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $101.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

