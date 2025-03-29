Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 664 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after acquiring an additional 220,035 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average is $105.05. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.