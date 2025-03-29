Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 178.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

