Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IOO opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $85.03 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

