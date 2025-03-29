Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of UGI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 82,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 37,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. UGI Co. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. UGI’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

