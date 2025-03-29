Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 327 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Community Bank System by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 26,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Community Bank System Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $73.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.95 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $74,953.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,443.22. The trade was a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

