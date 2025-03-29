Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 530 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $96.80 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.