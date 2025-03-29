Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Get Our Latest Report on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.