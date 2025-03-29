Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,098 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after buying an additional 3,350,435 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,730.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,105,000 after buying an additional 2,640,032 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5,113.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after buying an additional 773,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,676,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.10%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

