Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $557,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

