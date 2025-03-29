Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,692,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 244,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,685.07. This trade represents a 14.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,020,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,066.84. This trade represents a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,922. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.