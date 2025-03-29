Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,349 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 683.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

