Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $53.47 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.