Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.