Corient Private Wealth LLC Invests $563,000 in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,924,000 after buying an additional 1,521,668 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $12,633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,207,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,239,000 after acquiring an additional 592,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 765.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 635,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $6,714,000.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.22 and a beta of 0.99.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -525.00%.

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 6,384 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $97,866.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 304,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,088.76. The trade was a 2.14 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Mizuho cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

View Our Latest Report on NTST

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.