Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,473 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,076.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 152,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,395,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $51.90.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

