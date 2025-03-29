Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 740 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 283.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DXC opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.