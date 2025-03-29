Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 935 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter worth $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 668.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.86 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. Research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

