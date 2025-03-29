Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SLM by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,166.91. This trade represents a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

SLM Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

