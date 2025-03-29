Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Match Group by 126.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Match Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTCH

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.