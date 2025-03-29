Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,976 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,098 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 852.8% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 216,201 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,511 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,024 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,205 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $4,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,155,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,547.37. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 4.7 %

RIVN stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Piper Sandler cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.