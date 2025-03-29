Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,301 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 40.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 425,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Envista Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

