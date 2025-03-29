Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 209 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $26,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Graham by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Graham by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total value of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,534.60. This represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $952.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.12. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $683.00 and a 12-month high of $993.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $940.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $889.71.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

