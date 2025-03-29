Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 254 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSE:ANF opened at $76.65 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

