Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 257 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NCP Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $178.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.56 and its 200 day moving average is $266.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.13 and a 52-week high of $387.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $811,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,109,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,130,293.78. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,139 shares of company stock worth $11,328,869 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

