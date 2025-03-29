Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,622 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,230,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,286,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 711,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $29.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $793.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.