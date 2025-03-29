Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,003 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in XPO by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in XPO by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.37.

XPO Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $107.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.57. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.03 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

