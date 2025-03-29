Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $224.66 and a 12-month high of $279.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.94.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7943 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

