Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,386 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 1.1 %

MOD opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $115.29.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

