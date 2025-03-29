Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,155 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in IES by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IESC stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.71. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.73 and a fifty-two week high of $320.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.57.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

