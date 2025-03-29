Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,693 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 12,577.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

