Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 739 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,810,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 376,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,689,000 after buying an additional 710,491 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

CDP opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

