Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $19.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Brown University bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,679,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,967,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,823,000 after purchasing an additional 878,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.22 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.59.

In other news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,812 shares of company stock worth $19,336,979. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

