Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 36.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Crocs by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 89,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $105.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average of $113.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

