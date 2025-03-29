Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Dillard’s by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dillard’s by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS opened at $357.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.00 and a 1 year high of $510.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,836.15. This trade represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

