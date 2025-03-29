Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,226,159.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,682,558.24. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,842 shares of company stock worth $4,048,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

