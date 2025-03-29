Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Piper Sandler

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDAP opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.37. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Edap Tms by 23.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

