Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EDAP

Edap Tms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 10.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $395,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 73,361 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.