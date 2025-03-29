Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 242.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edison International were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Edison International by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,294 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,087,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 61,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Edison International Stock Up 1.6 %

EIX stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

