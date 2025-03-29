Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 125.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ENI by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ENI by 248.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $31.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ENI Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.3549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. UBS Group lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.60 target price (down from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

