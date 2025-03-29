Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 2.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.