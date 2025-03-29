Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of OIH opened at $261.36 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $241.01 and a one year high of $353.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.59 and a 200-day moving average of $280.40. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.72.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.