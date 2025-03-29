Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,839 CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 53.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CTS by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 27,455 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS opened at $42.12 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.57.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

